DURHAM, N.C. — Protesters who appeared to be calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East blocked Durham Freeway (N.C. Highway 147) northbound lanes in Durham at about 5 p.m. Thursday, ABC affiliate WTVD reported.

By 6 p.m., protestors, with help from law enforcement, moved off some of the highway.

Protesters block Durham Freeway to call for ceasefire in Middle East (WTVD)

Durham Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

VIDEO: Dozens gather in Uptown park in support of Israel

Dozens gather in Uptown park in support of Israel

©2023 Cox Media Group