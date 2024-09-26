Public invited to film, discussion on reporting hate crimes

Investigators say hate crimes are on the rise in North Carolina.

Federal prosecutors and local law enforcement invite the public to Uptown Charlotte Thursday to address it.

The latest numbers show reports of race-based incidents up 4%, religion up 25%, and sexual orientation up 50%.

“Regardless of how big or how small, people believe that their work can be as individuals,” said U.S. Attorney Dena King, Western District of North Carolina. “If you see something, you should, in fact, say something. Even if you aren’t the victim of that hate. And so that’s why we’re encouraging people to report hate crimes.”

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and faith leaders will host a screening of the film “Repairing our World” and then lead a discussion about how to identify and report hate crimes and incidents.

“Not in Our Town: United Against Hate” event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church of Charlotte on West Trade Street.

Dial 911 to report a hate crime.

Report a hate crime to the FBI at tips.FBI.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI

"Not in Our Town: United Against Hate"

©2024 Cox Media Group