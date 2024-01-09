Public Safety Committee votes to restore criminal penalties for public urination, lewd acts

CHARLOTTE — Criminal penalties may soon return for public urination, defecation and other lewd acts in the City of Charlotte.
Charlotte City Council’s Public Safety Committee voted 3 to 2 to restore criminal consequences for these ordinances.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Charlotte to review ordinances after reports of urination, open container violations in Uptown
A state law decriminalized them in 2021. As of now, you only get a $50 ticket for these public acts.
The full Charlotte City Council is expected to take action in the coming weeks.
(WATCH: Marijuana smell isn’t enough to search car, SC senator poses in new bill)
©2024 Cox Media Group