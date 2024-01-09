Public Safety Committee votes to restore criminal penalties for public urination, lewd acts

CHARLOTTE — Criminal penalties may soon return for public urination, defecation and other lewd acts in the City of Charlotte.

Charlotte City Council’s Public Safety Committee voted 3 to 2 to restore criminal consequences for these ordinances.

A state law decriminalized them in 2021. As of now, you only get a $50 ticket for these public acts.

The full Charlotte City Council is expected to take action in the coming weeks.

