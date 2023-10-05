Publix kicks off construction on long-awaited store in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Publix Super Markets Inc. has construction underway on this long-awaited store in south Charlotte.

The demolition of a vacant office building will make room for the 48,000-square-foot store, says spokesperson Jared Glover. It will be at 11525 Carmel Commons Blvd., near the intersection of Carmel and Pineville-Matthews roads.

“We received numerous requests for Publix to build here, and we were happy to meet that need,” Glover says.

The store is more than eight years in the making. Sources first confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal that the Lakeland, Florida grocer was eyeing the site in January 2015.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Woman thanks volunteer for Habitat home nearly 40 years later

Woman thanks volunteer for Habitat home nearly 40 years later





©2023 Cox Media Group