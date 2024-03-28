Publix updates plans for long-awaited south Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE — Publix is moving forward with this south Charlotte store — despite rumors to the contrary. And, a second long-awaited store there will open in the first quarter of 2025.

The Lakeland, Florida-based grocer expects to start construction on a 48,000-square-foot store at the Arboretum later this year or early in 2025. It will be at 7933 Providence Road, on the southeast corner of Providence and Pineville-Matthews roads.

Plans for that store were first announced in May 2021.

Read more here.

































