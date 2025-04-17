Quail Hollow sees Masters momentum

CHARLOTTE — Rory McIlroy finally conquered Augusta National Golf Club last weekend while winning the Masters for the first time. He also gave the upcoming PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club a shot of momentum one month before it begins.

“I think it’s safe to say that everybody here in Charlotte has to be very, very pleased that Rory won,” Johnny Harris, president of Quail Hollow, told CBJ. “And that by winning the Masters, he started the quest for the Grand Slam, if it’s even possible. And the way to do the Grand Slam, the next place he has to win is Charlotte. He’ll be here.”

Harris was referencing the rare feat of winning men’s golf’s four major championships in the same year: Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and British Open. Only Bobby Jones, who played a key role in the design of Augusta National, has done that; he did so in 1930. Tiger Woods won four in a row — but not in the same calendar year.

The PGA Championship is May 12-18 at Quail Hollow Club.

