Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week adds new eateries to lineup

CHARLOTTE — Participation in Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week continues to tick up for the January installment.

At least 100 restaurants are set to participate in the event, which runs from Jan. 19-28. That’s up from 87 restaurants in 2023 as the industry continues to regain its footing following Covid-19 and pressures tied to staffing and supplies.

Participating restaurants can be found in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Union, Lincoln, Catawba, Stanly and York counties.

More than 20 first-time participants have signed on.

Restaurant Week has become a Charlotte fixture since debuting in 2008. It runs in January and July each year.

