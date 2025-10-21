Radioactive contamination prompts yet another frozen shrimp recall

CHARLOTTE — Another batch of frozen shrimp has been recalled due to potential radioactive contamination.

The latest recall involves frozen raw shrimp from Aquastar Corp. It was sold under various brand names — all of which are listed on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

The FDA says the seafood might be contaminated with a radioactive chemical known as cesium-137.

The shrimp was sold by several grocery stores, including Publix.

Earlier this year, a similar shrimp recall was announced for brands sold at major retailers, including Kroger and Walmart.

VIDEO: Bill banning shrimp trawling along NC coast passes Senate

Bill banning shrimp trawling along NC coast passes Senate

©2025 Cox Media Group