Railcar fire in Fort Mill impacts traffic

FORT MILL, S.C. — A railcar fire caused traffic delays in Fort Mill on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on White Street near Spratt Street.

The Fort Mill Police Department said roadways in the area will be closed as they work to clear the scene.

Police said the materials on the railcar are nonhazardous and there is no immediate danger to the public.

Drivers are asked to use the Fort Mill Bypass to avoid traffic delays.

VIDEO: Neighbors, business owners push back on proposed South End rail project

Neighbors, business owners push back on proposed South End rail project









©2023 Cox Media Group