Raleigh Christmas Parade will happen but without motorized vehicles

RALEIGH — The Raleigh Christmas Parade will happen in 2023 but it will not have motorized floats or vehicles in the lineup, ABC affiliate WTVD reported Friday.

The city initially denied the permit Thursday “out of an abundance of caution for parade participants and spectators, as well as respect for Hailey Brooks’ family and friends.”

Brooks, an 11-year-old girl, was hit and killed by a truck pulling a float in the 2022 Raleigh Christmas Parade.

The girl’s family said Thursday the city didn’t talk to them about the decision and that they opposed canceling the parade.

On Friday afternoon, city staff offered the option to parade organizers that would have bands, dancers, and other organizations without motorized floats or vehicles.













