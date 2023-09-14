Raleigh will not host Christmas parade after last year’s deadly collision

RALEIGH — Raleigh will not host its annual Christmas parade this year.

The decision comes one year after an 11-year-old girl was hit and killed while performing in the parade.

The city says it made the decision out of an abundance of caution and out of respect for the girl’s family.

Raleigh is now exploring other options for a holiday event.

VIDEO: Young girl dies after being hit by out-of-control truck in Raleigh Christmas parade; driver charged

