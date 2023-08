CHARLOTTE — Ralph Lauren has snapped up space at Phillips Place in SouthPark.

The iconic fashion, lifestyle and home décor brand will occupy a 4,608-square-foot space. Expect that store to offer a curated assortment of apparel and accessories inclusive of Ralph Lauren’s Women’s Collection, Men’s Purple Label, and Polo Ralph Lauren. It also will carry Ralph Lauren Home, which includes bedding, décor and furniture collections.

It is slated to open in late September.

