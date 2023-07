Vivek Ramaswamy FILE - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Turning Point Action conference, July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.Ramaswamy is slated to headline a GOP fundraiser in South Carolina as he returns to campaigning in the first-in-the-South primary state. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (Lynne Sladky/AP)