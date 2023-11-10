Real estate roundup: Midtown apartment project takes step forward and more

CHARLOTTE — Several large residential projects planned for the Charlotte region are gaining traction.

Northwood Ravin, for starters, recently filed land development permits with the city for a 283-unit apartment project at Metropolitan Avenue and South Kings Drive in midtown. The Charlotte developer has owned the 1.3-acre property since 2020 and is planning a 20-story development with ground-floor retail there.

That’s as Raleigh-based Dominion Realty Partners started construction last month on a 270-unit apartment community at 3737 Glen Lake Drive in west Charlotte. And in Gastonia, Highline Partners’ mixed-use project with 250-plus apartments at 615 W. Franklin Blvd. — within the city’s Franklin Urban Sports and Entertainment District — is set to begin construction in the late first quarter or early second quarter of 2024.

But it wasn’t all apartments in October.

City Council last month approved a rezoning request for homebuilder NVR Inc.’s long-delayed development in northeast Charlotte. The project calls for up to 319 single-family, for-sale homes and up to 330 multifamily rental units on 151 acres on the north side of Old Concord Road.

The nation’s largest homebuilder, Texas-based D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI), purchased a 57-acre site in Union County in October for a residential development. It’s planning to build 231 single-family homes and 52 townhomes within a project called The Sanctuary at Southgate, which is part of the Southgate master-planned community at North Rocky River and Poplin roads in Indian Trail.

And another national homebuilder, Ohio-based M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO), has flagged three Lake Norman-area sites for nearly 350 homes that are expected to begin construction by the end of this year. Those projects are in Huntersville, Troutman and Sherrills Ford.

