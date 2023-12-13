Real estate roundup: South End apartments taking shape, and more

CHARLOTTE — A couple of apartment projects now under construction in prime Charlotte locations will join the area’s multifamily pipeline next year.

Among those is a 12-story, 117-unit apartment building at the old Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery site that hit the halfway mark for construction in November. It’s on track to deliver next fall at 2025 Cleveland Ave., on the edge of South End and Dilworth.

A few miles away in west Charlotte, 321 apartments are expected to come online in late 2024 as part of a two-phase multifamily project tied to a major overhaul of the historic Savona Mill property on South Turner Street. A second, 329-unit phase will follow.

Other projects previously reported on by CBJ that are on track to deliver next year include a 370-unit apartment tower at a site in South End once home to Sycamore Brewing.

Elsewhere in the Charlotte area, a 275-unit apartment community called the The Stead at Farmington just wrapped up as part of a large master-planned development off Interstate 485 at Rocky River Road, near the Mecklenburg-Cabarrus county line.

And more multifamily development is on the way, as city leaders approved several rezoning petitions in November that will bring additional apartments to Charlotte. That includes plans for a mixed-use project at the site of The Towers at SouthPark on Fairview Road, which calls for up to 300 multifamily units.

