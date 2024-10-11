‘Really anxious’: Family concerned after home shot into twice in less than a week

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is expressing concerns about the increase of shots being fired into homes and cars in the Queen City.

And they say it seems to be getting worse with at least 10 new cases in the past week alone.

“We were sleeping, and we just started hearing commotion in the house. A whole bunch of shots and stuff,” a neighbor expressed.

That neighbor said she, her husband, and two children were sleeping in their Hatteras Avenue home when bullets ripped through it early Friday morning.

Some of those bullets hit the front door, the bathroom door, the front window, and even their car.

“We don’t have any enemies. We don’t have any ongoing beef with anybody. All we do is go to work and take care of home, so for this to be going on, it’s really driving me nuts because, for the life of me, I can’t figure out who would want to harm us,” that neighbor expressed.

It’s a problem that this family is familiar with because it is the second time someone has shot into their home since Sunday.

CMPD said this tracks because calls for similar incidents have been on the rise.

“Not only an increase in the amount of incidents but also in the amount of bullets fired into these homes. Sadly, enough the intended target of the homes isn’t there or the intended target isn’t the one suffering the injury,” said Deputy Chief Jackie Bryley.

According to CMPD data, there were 679 calls about shots being fired into homes or cars from January to September of this year. This is an increase from the 629 calls they received in the same time frame last year.

And while no one was hurt on Hatteras Avenue, the neighbor who lives there said one of those bullets would have hit her daughter if she had been sleeping in her own bed.

Thankfully, both children were sleeping in bed with their parents when shots rang out.

“Anybody that knows me knows I’m pretty levelheaded and pretty peaceful, and this has me really anxious and out of my body right now,” the neighbor expressed.

CMPD said the best way to lower these shootings is to give them any information you have about these incidents.

