‘Really special’: Cornelius woman brings new life to old, broken crayons

By Erika Jackson, wsoctv.com
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Cornelius woman is bringing new life to arts and crafts time on Earth Day.

Mackenzie Smart has found a way to recycle old, broken crayons into new ones and even found a use for the paper.

She even collects old crayons from community members through her Instagram page.

“By kind of being able to bring them back and having them used again is really special,” Smart said.

