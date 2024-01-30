Record number of people paying more than a third of their incomes for housing

CHARLOTTE — Despite a recent cooldown in the U.S. apartment market that has slowed the record rental-rate increases seen during the pandemic, more renter households are cost-burdened than ever before.

That’s according to a new report by Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies, which found the number of renter households spending more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities has risen by more than 2 million, to a record high of 22.4 million, in three years.

Among cost-burdened households, 12.1 million had housing costs that ate up more more than half of their income, an all-time high of households considered severely burdened, according to the report.

