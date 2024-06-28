Record number of travelers expected ahead of Fourth of July

CHARLOTTE — Some people are hitting the road early for July Fourth travel across the Carolinas.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) expects a record number of Carolinians will be driving to their Independence Day locations while the crowds at Charlotte Douglas Airport are expected to break records, too.

Airport officials say they expect a 15% increase in passengers over the July Fourth holiday from last year.

The TSA expects to screen 3 million passengers on Friday. If that happens it would make Friday the busiest day for air travel ever in the U.S.

