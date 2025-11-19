Recount confirms Lowell City Council race decided by just two votes

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A recount today confirmed a win by two votes in the Lowell City Council elections.
The Gaston County Board of Elections held a public recount on Wednesday morning.
Steve Rhyne asked for the recount after getting 266 votes, which was two shy of Travis Smith. Those numbers didn’t change after a hand count of the ballots.
Two years ago, a coin flip decided a tied race for Ranlo city commissioners.
The person who lost that coin flip is now the mayor-elect.
