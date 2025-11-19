Local

Recount confirms Lowell City Council race decided by just two votes

By Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com
Recount confirms Lowell City Council race decided by just two votes
By Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A recount today confirmed a win by two votes in the Lowell City Council elections.

The Gaston County Board of Elections held a public recount on Wednesday morning.

ALSO READ: Recount likely in SC Senate District 17 race

Steve Rhyne asked for the recount after getting 266 votes, which was two shy of Travis Smith. Those numbers didn’t change after a hand count of the ballots.

Two years ago, a coin flip decided a tied race for Ranlo city commissioners.

The person who lost that coin flip is now the mayor-elect.

VIDEO: Recount likely in SC Senate District 17 race

Recount likely in SC Senate District 17 race

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read