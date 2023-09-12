Red Cross in need of donations due to nationwide blood shortage

CHARLOTTE — The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations. The non-profit said it is experiencing a nationwide blood shortage.

The organization provides around 40% of the blood hospitals use across the country.

They said supply levels fell nearly 25% in early August because of a drop in donations and back-to-back environmental disasters.

The Red Cross said it needs to collect more than 12,000 donations daily to meet patient needs.

