Red Rocks closes one of its three restaurants here

INDIAN LAND — Red Rocks has shuttered its Indian Land restaurant at Redstone Stone Shopping Center after a five-year run.

“The energy just wasn’t right. We just basically broke even for five years,” John Love, founder and co-owner, says.

The 5,700-square-foot location was tough to staff and get momentum going, he adds.

Love and Ron Herbert founded the Red Rocks brand in 1992 with a location at the Strawberry Hill complex in SouthPark. Birkdale Village in Huntersville followed in 2003.

