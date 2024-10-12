Remake of historic Excelsior Club falls through

CHARLOTTE — A redevelopment plan for the historic Excelsior Club, the site of a former Black-owned social club in west Charlotte, is not moving forward.

Sonoma, California-based Kenwood Investments had discussed planned for years to preserve and restore as much of the venue as possible.

Details of the plan were never outlined. The developer said in late 2019 it was considering building an entertainment facility that could include a boutique hotel, music venue and gallery.

Local governments and nonprofits had pledged $250,000 in funding for the project.

