Rental community opens in downtown Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A key project in downtown Huntersville has opened its doors to its first group of residents.

NorthState Development has opened leasing at The Holbrook at Town Center. The project includes 134 apartments, 41 townhomes and 11 single-family homes, all of which are rental units. The Cornelius-based developer partnered with Richardson Properties on the project, which welcomed its first residents in February.

The development team broke ground on the project in late 2022.

Shane Seagle, managing partner at NorthState, said the apartments are completed and work is continuing to finish the homes and townhomes.

