Repeat offender accused in Morganton break-ins

MORGANTON, N.C. — A repeat offender will stay behind bars after being accused of stealing from multiple buildings in Morganton.

According to the Morganton Herald, 23-year-old Jeremiah Kirby allegedly broke into a garage, two outbuildings, and a car along Lenoir Road last month.

Investigators said when they searched Kirby’s home, they found tools, automotive equipment, fishing gear, and methamphetamine.

He is due in court later this month, according to the Morganton Herald.

