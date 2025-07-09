Local

Repeat offender arrested after woman groped at Charlotte apartment pool

By Hunter Sáenz, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — A woman was groped twice by a stranger at the Noda Wandry Apartments in Charlotte on Tuesday.

The victim told Channel 9 that the incident happened while she was lying near a pool reading a book.

Kenny Jackson, 30, was later arrested in Uptown after police reviewed surveillance footage.

Jackson has been accused of similar attacks in the past, including incidents at a Huntersville apartment complex in June of last year.

“And it happened again! I mean, it’s unbelievable,” said a woman who claims Jackson groped her in June of last year at a Huntersville apartment complex.

One of the previous victims managed to capture a picture of Jackson as he walked away after the assault. However, he is currently appealing those convictions to the superior court.

Jackson is being held on a $250,000 bond following his latest arrest.

