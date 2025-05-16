CHARLOTTE — A man with more than a dozen arrests, including deadly and serious crashes while fleeing police is back on the streets after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers recently took him into custody.

Xavier Mitchell

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz has been following Xavier Mitchell’s criminal activities for years.

Mitchell, who doesn’t have a driver’s license, should not be behind the wheel of a car after his run-ins with the law. He was arrested for driving with his license revoked.

“Mr. Mitchell is a known repeat offender,” said Sgt. Micah Ramsey, with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Mitchell has been arrested more than 15 times, charged with evading police, stealing cars, and more.

Some cases have been dropped.

He’s been tied to more serious incidents including in 2022 when police said he was speeding from them when he T-boned Kayla Kennedy shattering her pelvis.

The previous year, Mitchell was accused of running from police when the car he was in crashed into Anthony Williams, severley injuring him.

Repeat offender back on the streets after latest arrest in Uptown

The father of three later died in the hospital.

Ramsey recognized him while doing drug surveillance at the transit center in Uptown.

Charlotte Transit Center in Uptown

“He was operating a Jeep 4x4 with a temporary tag, which I suspected may not be his own,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey didn’t have the manpower to go after Mitchell, but he saw him again the next day.

Officers approached but said he sped off. They caught up to Mitchell and arrested him this week thanks to an officer who saw something and did something.

“It was just another day of making sure we keep everyone safe,” Ramsey said.

However, Mitchell is out of jail and back on the streets after he was given an unsecured bond.