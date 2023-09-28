Local

Report: No prison time for Grover man who made bomb threat at Capitol

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Suspicious Truck Sentencing FILE - This undated file image provided by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia shows a government image of Floyd Ray Roseberry. A man whose bomb threat near the U.S. Capitol forced evacuations and sparked an hourslong standoff with police in 2021 was sentenced to five years of probation Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Floyd Ray Roseberry was experiencing a mental-health crisis at the time of the threat, and during the year that he served in jail after his arrest he stopped a violent assault on a guard, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras said. (United States District Court for the District of Columbia via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

WASHINGTON — A Cleveland County man who made a bomb threat at the U.S. Capitol will not spend any time in prison.

The Washington Post reports a judge sentenced Floyd Roseberry to five years of probation. He pleaded guilty in January to threatening to using explosive materials.

On Aug. 19, 2021, Roseberry, of Grover, parked his truck in front of the Library of Congress and threatened that he had a bomb inside. Roseberry surrendered to law enforcement following an hourslong standoff that prompted a massive police response and the evacuations of government buildings in the area.

Later, police found smokeless black powder in his truck.

Court filings show Roseberry was prescribed the wrong drug for his bipolar disorder and was undergoing a psychotic episode at the time.

