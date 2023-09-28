Republicans focus on claims of corruption in Biden’s impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON — Republicans officially began an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Their investigation focuses on allegations of abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption.

This is related to his family’s overseas business dealings.

Witnesses included legal scholars and a forensic accountant.

Democrats argue there is no evidence to support this.

U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-NC, claims Biden has lied about his family’s business dealings and the White House has struggled to keep up with new evidence and messaging about his son’s foreign business affairs.

The White House said over the summer that “President Biden was never in business with his son,” Edwards said Thursday at the hearing. “This is dramatically different than what we heard from the White House in its previous claims where we were told President Biden had no knowledge of Hunter Biden’s business dealings and yet again, the committee has revealed evidence that then, Vice President Biden, had direct knowledge of involvement in Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings,” Edwards said.

U.S. Rep Alma Adams, D-NC, claims the impeachment inquiry into Biden is a distraction.

“They don’t have any real basis for carrying this on but again, it’s a way to take the attention away from what we ought to be doing -- to focus the public’s attention on an impeachment,” Adams said. “It’s not going anywhere.”

She said the inquiry will hold them up for things that they need to do.

“We should be focused on getting things right for the constituents and the public,” Adams said.

