Resident kicked out of Charlotte City Council after disrupting public speakers

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council has not and will not take a stance on the Israel-Palestine war. But for the third straight public forum, the focus stayed on foreign affairs, leading to one supporter of Palestine being escorted out by police.

It happened on Monday during Charlotte City Council’s monthly public forum where residents are allowed to address the council on any topic they wish.

The first interruption happened after the speaker said “repeating chants of ceasefire and from the river to the sea, which implies the destruction of the Jews living in Israel.”

The interruption and objection came from a supporter of Palestine in the crowd. Mayor Vi Lyles threatened to kick her out.

“If you are going to choose to continue to do this, I will have an officer escort you out of the building,” Mayor Vi Lyles said.

“If you want us to stop then do something,” the resident said.

It was a chaotic moment that has become a recurring theme at Charlotte City Council.

Supporters of Palestine are asking council to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire. Last month’s public forum got so rowdy, the mayor kicked everyone out.

Only one person was kicked out Monday night. It came after a speaker called Hamas a “dictatorial terrorist group.” The woman who was ejected stood up and defended Hamas saying “another lie, that is just not true. It is a resistance struggle.”

Mayor Vi Lyles ordered CMPD to escort her out of the chamber. After that happened, the public forum carried on.

