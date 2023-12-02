Resident mixes chemicals, forces evacuation of north Charlotte apartment building

CHARLOTTE — Some residents of a north Charlotte apartment building spent Saturday morning outside in the rain after evacuating due to a potentially deadly smell.

Charlotte Fire Department says a resident on the fourth floor mixed bleach and vinegar, causing an intense, irritating odor to fill the second, third and fourth floors of the Prosperity Creek Apartments.

CFD arrived just before 10 a.m. and forced residents on those floors to evacuate.

Bleach is a diluted form of sodium hypochlorite. Vinegar is a diluted form of acetic acid. When mixed, it becomes chlorine gas, which is deadly according to Healthline.

They say five residents were treated but none were hospitalized.

By 11:30 a.m., residents were back in their apartments.

