Residents can apply for disaster debris removal in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Watauga County is helping people get rid of their unwanted debris.

According to the Watauga Democrat, anyone without debris removal insurance can apply for disaster debris removal from their properties.

The program also covers the demolition of unsafe private and commercial structures.

To see if you are eligible, you must visit one of the application centers below:

Western Watauga Community Center at 1081 Old US Hwy 421 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Disaster Recovery Center at 130 Poplar Grove Connector from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

