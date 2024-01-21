Residents displaced after fire burns northwest Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — A home in northwest Charlotte caught fire on Sunday morning.

Charlotte Fire Department responded to the fire on the 300 block of Plainwood Drive just after 9:40 a.m. Sunday.

Thirty firefighters controlled the fire in 9 minutes.

A fire investigator told Channel 9 the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

No one was injured in the fire, but the residents are displaced and receiving help from the Red Cross.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Ballantyne apartments catch fire, 2nd alarm issued)

Ballantyne apartments catch fire, 2nd alarm issued

©2024 Cox Media Group