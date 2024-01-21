Residents at east Charlotte senior complex looking for answers after 30 hours without heat

CHARLOTTE — Residents at a senior living complex have spent almost 30 hours without electricity during a time when temperatures were dangerously low.

The Eastway Crossing Apartments are on Eastway Drive near Central Avenue in Charlotte, where lows hit 13 degrees overnight on Saturday and several residents were without power.

It’s a brand-new complex built for seniors that opened in December. Residents say at least 40 units lost power on Saturday afternoon and they are upset by what seems to be a lack of urgency to restore power during one of the coldest times we’ve seen this winter.

Channel 9 education reporter, Jonathan Lowe, spoke with a resident off-camera who shared her frustrations.

“We had no heat from 12:56 until today, and we still have no heat and when Duke came out they were saying there is nothing they can do,” the resident told Lowe, “it’s not their problem anymore, they came out this morning, and they still couldn’t do anything, so what happened is that it’s on the complex.”

A spokesperson with Duke Energy sent Channel 9 this statement about the situation:

“An electrician for the customer asked Duke Energy to cut power to part of the building around 12:45 p.m. today, as it has been experiencing power issues and needs to have a piece of equipment replaced. We are waiting for the electrician to complete the work and have it inspected so we can reconnect power to the complex.”

Lowe has reached out to the complex’s management asking questions about what is being done to help residents and when power might be restored.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

