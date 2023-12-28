Residents express concerns after string of crime-related incidents

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — An apartment complex in Mecklenburg County is once again the scene of a crime after gunfire erupted in the middle of the day.

Residents at the Willows at the University told Channel 9 that management has been radio silent about the incident.

They said they find the lack of communication disturbing and want to know what management is planning to do to keep them safe.

According to reports from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a shot was fired at a resident on Wednesday.

While the person was not struck by gunfire, the incident still has residents on edge.

“To be honest, while walking my dog one day, a guy jumped out here. And it was late at night, and it just made me know not to walk my dog anymore after the sun goes down,” resident Cynthia McLauren said.

McLauren told Channel 9 that she just moved to the Willows at the University apartment complex a couple of months ago, and now she’s questioning if she made the right decision.

On Dec. 10, police said a woman was raped in her apartment at the complex. One week before that sexual assault, that same apartment had been broken too, and now shots have been fired.

Police said when they searched that apartment, they found drugs, a gun, fake identifications, and the ability to make fake IDs.

The number one complaint from residents was that management did not send out any notifications about any of these incidents, warning them to proceed with caution.

“If they can send an email about where gonna powerwash something, you can send an email out saying there has been an incident,” parent and resident Doison Dillon explained.

Eddie Yamba said he has lived at the complex for two years and has been disappointed that he wasn’t informed.

“I am not aware, so this is pretty much news to me at this time,” Yamba said. “I live here, so I should be aware of what’s happening in my surroundings for my safety and whatnot.”

Channel 9 attempted to speak with management at the Willows at University apartment complex but was directed to email the regional manager about any concerns we or residents may have.

We have yet to hear back.

