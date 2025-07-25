Residents invited to shape Marietta Street Corridor revitalization plan

GASTONIA, N.C. — The city of Gastonia is developing a revitalization plan for the Marietta Street Corridor, focusing on housing, infrastructure, safety, and economic opportunity.

Residents are encouraged to participate in a survey open until August 25 to help shape the community-driven plan.

The revitalization plan aims to address key areas such as housing, infrastructure, safety, and economic opportunity within the Marietta Street Corridor.

Community input is crucial to prioritize improvements, and the city has opened a survey to gather residents’ opinions and suggestions.

The city of Gastonia emphasizes the importance of community involvement in the planning process, stating that residents’ voices will directly influence the priorities of the revitalization plan.

The survey is part of a broader effort to ensure that the development reflects the needs and desires of those who live and work in the area.

