Restaurant adding two locations in region

Ilios Crafted Greek has set its sights on expansion with two new restaurants in the pipeline. The fast-casual concept shared plans on upcoming locations at Oakhurst Commons and CrossRidge Center in Indian Land — its fourth and fifth sites for the brand.

Construction on the 2,400-square-foot Oakhurst location should begin by the end of October. An early January opening is targeted, says Stratos Lambos, CEO and co-founder of Xenia Hospitality.

Lambos and a pair of brothers, Angelo and Frank Kaltsounis, created that restaurant group. They’re currently on the hunt for space for additional restaurants.

The longtime friends, whose families are in the restaurant business, have built a menu for Ilios that’s built around a rotisserie, with fresh, crafted Greek and Mediterranean fare.

