Restaurant adds location in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE — Yafo Kitchen has added a Ballantyne restaurant to its footprint.

The fast-casual, Middle Eastern street-food concept opened on June 20 at 15101 John J Delaney Drive, Suite J. That space was formerly home to J.J.’s Red Hots, which closed during the pandemic.

The 2,600-square-foot restaurant has 94 seats, plus a covered patio. Yafo Kitchen has streamlined its takeout operations, setting it up for a higher volume of sales.

Expect Yafo to dish up chef-driven, Mediterranean-inspired fare with authentic Middle Eastern flavors.

