Restaurant Bites: Dilworth, Belmont spots close, others open

CHARLOTTE — As the end of 2023 approaches, some establishments in Charlotte won’t be reopening their doors when the new year begins. Count White Duck Taco, Fat Cat Burgers + Bakeshop and Biblio among those spots.

Popular Asheville concept White Duck Taco closed its 1,700-square-foot restaurant in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood last month after a four-year run, but it’s currently looking for new space for that shop.

In Dilworth, longtime restaurateur Fran Scibelli shuttered Fat Cat in November to pursue new endeavors.

And local chef Sam Hart is opting to close his reverse wine-pairing venture named Biblio on Dec. 9 after one year. He’ll instead use the space to expand his flagship restaurant, Counter-, which is located next door within the Salt + Vinegar development in west Charlotte.

More closures could be ahead.

NoDa staple Brooks’ Sandwich House is officially on the market, with owner David Brooks telling CBJ the restaurant will close at its current site at 2710 N. Brevard St. once the property is sold. Brooks’ recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

On Lake Norman, restaurant and bar Apps & Taps in Mooresville also has been listed for sale, as the owners look to retire.

That’s not to say the Charlotte area hasn’t seen its share of openings.

Two establishments are new at Camp North End — cocktail bar and lounge Room Service and vegan food stall Soul Miner’s Garden. Nearby in NoDa, a casual bar called The Ugly also debuted in November as a sister concept to upscale cocktail lounge Idlewild.

