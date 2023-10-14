Restaurant Bites: Opening of Charlotte spots by Mike Ditka, David Burke

CHARLOTTE — A couple of long-awaited spots for grabbing a bite to eat joined Charlotte’s restaurant scene in September.

One of those new establishments is Jon Dressler’s restaurant in South End that pulls in flavors from France, Spain, Italy, Morocco, Tunisia and Algiers. Chapter 6 opened recently on the ground floor of The Line, at 2151 Hawkins St., dishing up a well-rounded menu of shareable plates. Dressler, who has several local restaurant moves in the works, told CBJ last month the South End project had been years in the making. Plans for Chapter 6 were announced in March 2022, with a goal of opening in November that year.

Atlanta neighborhood market Savi Provisions also made its debut at The Line in September, several months after it initially planned to do so. It’s the first of two South End locations planned by Savi. In addition to locally sourced gourmet and organic foods, the concept provides a dining option with chef-driven, fresh-made offerings. That includes a mix of grab-and-go options and made-to-order meals.

Also in that neighborhood, Culinary Dropout expects to open a restaurant in Vantage South End’s East Tower next week. Sam Fox, a James Beard-nominated restaurateur, is behind that brand, which focuses on chef-driven dishes.

A few miles away, NFL legend Mike Ditka’s Catalina Kitchen + Bar opened at Elizabeth on Seventh, at 1942 E. Seventh St. It provides a chef-driven menu inspired by coastal and Southern cuisine as well as a full-service bar.

And in SouthPark, celebrity chef David Burke’s The Fox & Falcon is gearing up for a full launch this week in the old Dogwood Southern Table space at 4905 Ashley Park Lane.

