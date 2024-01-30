Restaurant closes in Cornelius after nearly four-year run

CORNELIUS, N.C. — DanielSan has shuttered its Cornelius restaurant after a nearly four-year run.

The Asian fusion restaurant’s owners, Paolo and Domino Jose, posted a farewell message on social media, saying the move is best for their family.

This allows them to spend more time with their children, Daniel and Aurea, who were often at the restaurant.

“We had to make a tough decision as parents to change our path. Maybe when they grow older, you’ll see us back,” the post reads.

It says the restaurant has been sold.

