Restaurant closes one location here, eyes reopening of another

CHARLOTTE — White Duck Taco has closed its Belmont location in Charlotte — but don’t rule out the brand. Social media posts indicate the popular Asheville concept is looking to relocate.

“We thank you for your patronage and supporting us. We opened four months before COVID and have had quite the roller coaster ride,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page states. It’s looking to relocate, that post adds.

White Duck Taco opened that location, at 1020 E. 10th St., in December 2019, marking the brand’s first in the Charlotte market. A Matthews location followed in August 2021, but it was shuttered by a fire earlier this year.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte restaurant offering free breakfast for veterans)

Charlotte restaurant offering free breakfast for veterans













©2023 Cox Media Group