Restaurant closures persist around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte area’s recent string of restaurant closures continued into August.

Last month’s closure list included a couple of high-profile spots such as Essex Bar & Bistro near the heart of uptown. That 5,000-square-foot restaurant, part of the One South tower on South Tryon Street, closed in August after a nine-year run. But the space has already been snapped up, with French-inspired restaurant and buvette Coquette planning to move there from its current uptown home.

Another well-known spot closed last month in South End. Resident Culture Brewing closed its 17,000-square-foot location at 332 Bland St. after about three years. The two-level space served as a taproom, restaurant, coffee bar and event space for Resident Culture, which still operates locations in Plaza Midwood and uptown’s The Market at 7th Street.

Other local restaurant closures last month include Mattie’s Diner, which is up for sale near NoDa, and Kaya Gastrolounge in the Gaston County city of Belmont.

August, however, also brought with it the return of a Charlotte restaurant staple. Soul Gastrolounge, which shuttered in Plaza Midwood three years ago, reopened in a new, 4,700-square-foot space in NoDa with a similar menu and vibe.

And other pockets of Charlotte have picked up new eateries as well.

