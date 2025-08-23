Restaurant closures signal shifting market

CHARLOTTE — A rush of high-profile restaurant closings uptown is a sign of a shifting market in center city. But restaurant owners in interviews over the past two weeks offered CBJ a key note of perspective: The market is always shifting.

Closings are inevitable, they say. Longtime favorites shutter as owners retire. Leases are not renewed in favor of smaller — and more affordable — footprints. Landlords seek out new tenants to drive traffic. And some recently opened ventures falter after never gaining their footing.

“When you’re uptown, you just kind of roll with it,” says High Tide Hospitality’s Paul Manley, which operates Sea Level in Truist Center. “It comes with the territory and not everything is in your control.”

Recently announced closings include Essex Bar & Bistro at the corner of Trade and Tryon streets. The Bella Ciao — formerly Vapiano — shuttered its South Tryon Street home after a 14-year run. That followed the high-profile closure of McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks in May when its lease expired. Longtime staples Dandelion Market and chef Jim Noble’s King’s Kitchen both closed in 2024. Those spaces remain vacant.

“What we’re seeing is a highly competitive environment that’s preparing for the next cycle of vibrancy,” says Charlotte Center City Partners CEO Michael Smith. “These closures create opportunities for new, exciting concepts.”

Uptown attracted 59 new businesses in 2024 — 63% of those being food and beverage. That list includes Albertine and milkbread at Duke Energy Plaza and Spaghett in Fourth Ward, each operated by James Beard-nominated chefs.

Smith expects a similar number of openings this year. That growth is supported by uptown’s growing residential population, which stands at 23,400 — up 73% over the last decade. Uptown’s foot traffic climbed 3% to 115,000 people per day in 2024.

