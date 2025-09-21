Restaurant hosts annual tour to raise money for cancer patients

SALISBURY, N.C. — Shuckin’ Shack’s 4th annual Fresh & Raw Tour brought live music and community spirit to Salisbury on Sunday with the goal of raising funds for Blood Cancer United.

The Salisbury event is part of a nationwide tour featuring Nashville’s rising country singer-songwriters and local artists, all collaborating to support the mission of Blood Cancer United, formerly known as the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Over the past three years, Shuckin’ Shack has successfully raised more than $200,000 through this series, and they aim to reach a $100,000 fundraising goal for 2025.

The Fresh & Raw Tour not only highlights musical talent but also focuses on community engagement and philanthropy. Attendees experienced a vibrant atmosphere with live performances and a chance to contribute to a meaningful cause.

