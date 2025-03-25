Restaurant nearing debut in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Burtons Grill & Bar will wrap up construction of its multimillion-dollar restaurant in Huntersville next month. The nearly 6,100-square-foot restaurant is slated to open on April 22.

Expect an elevated, new American grill and bar that fits diners’ everyday needs from lunch and dinner to happy hour, says CEO John Haggai. The Boston-based concept delivers an upscale atmosphere and polished service, focusing on quality — the experience is sandwiched between fine dining and casual.

“We’ve doubled down on quality, hospitality and a customer relationship built on trust, reliability and consistency,” he says.

The restaurant is at 8908-A Lindholm Drive, part of the $65 million, Birkdale Place mixed-used project. That 15.6-acre development is on the south side of N.C. Highway 73, across from Birkdale Village.

