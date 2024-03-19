Restaurant reopening as part of Uptown hotel revamp

CHARLOTTE — Veteran restaurateur Jon Dressler is reviving Dogwood: A Southern Table. His Rare Roots Hospitality has inked a deal for that concept to become part of a three-phase, $24 million renovation project at The Westin Charlotte.

As part of those efforts, The Westin is revamping its lobby including adding a 140-seat restaurant with tables and soft seating. There will be a 36-seat central bar. It also is improving its meeting and fitness spaces as well as adding a Westin Club Lounge at the 700-room hotel.

Dogwood is best known for its modern approach to Southern classics, a focus on seasonal produce and an inventive cocktail menu. Dressler — who owns Rare Roots with wife Kim — says he anticipates that location will open in early 2025.

“We’re excited to partner our brand with a label as impressive as the Westin,” Dressler says. “It’s a big exposure for Rare Roots.”

