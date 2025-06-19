Restaurant set to open in former Zada Jane’s space

CHARLOTTE — The former Zada Jane’s restaurant in Plaza Midwood is ready for its next chapter. Painted Rooster will debut on June 23 at 1601 Central Ave.

That prime corner spot has been vacant since Zada Jane’s closed last September.

Expect the chicken-and-salad concept to become a community gathering spot, where flavorful food and a high-energy atmosphere collide, says Zach Current.

He and Crissy Oliver, with Charlotte-based hospitality group Current & Co, have teamed up with Zada Janes Inc. and owner Marcia Hurst to revitalize the space.

“This corner has always mattered to the neighborhood, and it’s always mattered to me,” Current says. “The Painted Rooster is about second chances.”

