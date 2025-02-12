Restaurants, more join development in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE — This high-profile Plaza Midwood project is adding to its growing roster of restaurants and retail concepts.

Topping the list is Sweetgreen, which has inked a deal for a 2,248-square foot restaurant at The Commonwealth. The Los Angeles-based, fast-casual salad chain is known for its focus on sustainable ingredients and fresh produce. It expects to open by the end of the year.

Developers Crosland Southeast and Nuveen Real Estate confirmed that Bartaco, Sweathouz and SugaringLA have also signed on.

The 12-acre, mixed-use development sits at Central and Pecan avenues.

“The Commonwealth is emerging as a premier destination for best-in-class dining, retail and wellness in — and for — the Plaza Midwood community,” says Julien Chaperon, head of leasing strategy, retail and mixed use for Nuveen.

