Restaurants, services signed on at Rea Farms

CHARLOTTE — Rea Farms is fleshing out its tenant mix with restaurants, retail, and amenities.

The south Charlotte master-planned development sits on the former Charlotte Golf Links course at the intersection of Interstate 485 and Providence Road.

New to the tenant lineup is Space Hot Pot, which is expected to open later this year.

V/O Med Spa also is expected to open this year.

Those tenants will join several other businesses that have recently opened at the center.







