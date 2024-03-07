Local

Restaurants, services signed on at Rea Farms

By Charlotte Business Journal

Rea Farms Master developer Lincoln Harris began construction on the 188-acre mixed-use development in south Charlotte, at the intersection of Providence and Ardrey Kell roads, in early 2017. (Melissa Key)

CHARLOTTE — Rea Farms is fleshing out its tenant mix with restaurants, retail, and amenities.

The south Charlotte master-planned development sits on the former Charlotte Golf Links course at the intersection of Interstate 485 and Providence Road.

New to the tenant lineup is Space Hot Pot, which is expected to open later this year.

V/O Med Spa also is expected to open this year.

Those tenants will join several other businesses that have recently opened at the center.

